Anwar DuraRoof partners with Bangladesh's first electric vehicle manufacturer BD Auto Industries

Anwar DuraRoof, the epitome of durability and cost-effectiveness in industrial roofing solution, proudly announces its latest milestone- smart roofing partnership with Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd, the first electric vehicle manufacturer in Bangladesh. This collaboration marks DuraRoof supplying cutting edge roofing sheet for Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd.'s factory sheds.

The agreement signing ceremony, held at Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd's headquarter. Mr. Waeez R. Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of Anwar Group of Industries, and Mr. A. Mannan Khan, Chairman of Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd, formalized the partnership.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Mr. Waeez R. Hossain stated, "We are delighted to partner with Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd, a leader in the automotive sector. This agreement signifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance industrial efficiency." Mr. A. Mannan Khan, Chairman of Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd, stated, "We understand the importance of innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in our operations. Anwar DuraRoof's features protect our business interests in terms of comfort and sustainability."

This 6-layer roofing solution offers Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd an array of operational advantages. It curtails temperature up to 12°C, critical for maintaining optimal temperatures in vehicle manufacturing. With a load bearing capacity of 950 kg/m², it stands up to industrial demands while its resistance to rust and extreme heat of up to 1100°C ensures longevity. Additionally, the material's noise reduction capabilities contribute to a more focused and productive work environment, aligning with the efficiency goals of Bangladesh's pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer.

The ceremony was attended by key representatives from both organizations, including Mr. Gazi Mahfuzur Rahman, CEO of Building Material Division -AGI, Mr. Musaddique Hossain, Consultant, and Mr. Sonjoy Kumar Bala, Business Head of DuraRoof, Murad Ul Momaneen, Manager, DuraRoof along with Mr. Hasibul Hasan, General Manager, and Mr. Md. Abdus Samad, Project Manager, from Bangladesh Auto Industries Ltd.