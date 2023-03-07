Anwar Cement Sheet hosts dealers' conference 

Corporates

Press Release
07 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:00 pm

Anwar Cement Sheet hosts dealers' conference 

Press Release
07 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 10:00 pm
Anwar Cement Sheet hosts dealers&#039; conference 

Anwar Cement Sheet organised a dealer conference at the Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Hotel in Cox's Bazar from 4-6 March.

Under the slogan "Notun Lokkho, Notun Juddho", the event was attended by Anwar group Chairman Manwar Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Waeez

Mohammad R Hossain, and the CEO of the Building Materials Division AKM Jabed.

Also present were Moazzamel Haque, Director, Business of Anwar Cement Sheet and Abu Jubaid Mohammad Russell, Head of Marketing of Anwar Group of

Industries, along with a large number of dealers from across the country. 

The conference included an awards ceremony to recognise and honor the dealers for their outstanding performance, followed by a series of interactive sessions and cultural programs. 

Anwar Cement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

2h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

1h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another day, another record by Shakib

Another day, another record by Shakib

1h | TBS SPORTS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up against his wife’s complaint

1h | TBS Entertainment
“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

“Shantibari” next to women in Dhaka

18h | TBS Stories
Can women do everything?

Can women do everything?

20h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters