Anwar Cement Sheet hosts dealers' conference 

Anwar Cement Sheet organised a dealer conference at the Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Hotel in Cox's Bazar from 4-6 March.

Under the slogan "Notun Lokkho, Notun Juddho", the event was attended by Anwar group Chairman Manwar Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Waeez

Mohammad R Hossain, and the CEO of the Building Materials Division AKM Jabed.

Also present were Moazzamel Haque, Director, Business of Anwar Cement Sheet and Abu Jubaid Mohammad Russell, Head of Marketing of Anwar Group of

Industries, along with a large number of dealers from across the country.

The conference included an awards ceremony to recognise and honor the dealers for their outstanding performance, followed by a series of interactive sessions and cultural programs.