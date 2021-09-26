 Anup Kumar Saha joins Nabil Group as COO

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 09:55 am

Anup Kumar Saha, a seasoned marketer in the country's agro-business, has joined Nabil Group as Chief Operating Officer (COO). 

He was serving the consumer product business of ACI as the latest workstation, said a news release.

Founded in 2006, Rajshahi-headquartered Nabil Group is a pioneer in agro-industrialisation in Bangladesh.

Regarding the new responsibility, Anup Saha said Agriculture is the backbone of the country's economy and Nabil Group has been working to empower the agro-economy.

He hoped the new role helps him to leverage industry knowledge in the modernisation of agro-business.

Nabil Group is engaged in the business of processing agricultural and food products including 2 international standard rice mills, 2 flour mills, 2 feed mills, pulse processing mills, poultry farms, cattle farms, dairy farms, fruits and vegetables cold storage, real estate, international commodity trading etc.

Anup Saha received masters of business administration degree in marketing and agro-business after completing post-graduation in Finance from Dhaka University.

He was also awarded a USAID scholarship.

Anup also completed the Flour Milling course from the International School of Milling Technology (Mysore).

He also received training in Total Quality Management (TQM) from AOTS in Japan and Global Food Commodity Trade from CIGI (Canadian International Grain Institute) in Canada.

This successful marketer was the architect of many successful ACI businesses and brands over a long period of fifteen years. 

Prior to joining ACI, he was the General Manager of Ejab Group for seven years. 

He worked at Rangs Electronics for almost three years for the Sony brand.

