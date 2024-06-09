Anti-corruption awareness rally in Bangladesh Open University

An anti-corruption awareness rally was held today at the Bangladesh Open University campus with the aim of raising awareness to prevent corruption.

Syed Humayun Akhter, Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh Open University (BOU), led the programme.

Nasim Banu, Vice-Chancellor (Education), Professor Dr. Mahbooba Nasreen, Treasurer Professor Mostafa Azad Kamal, Registrar Dr Maha, Shafiqul Alam, Dean, Directors and General Secretary of Teachers' Association Md Shahidur Rahman and various levels of teachers, officials and employees participated.

Later, a discussion meeting aimed at establishing good governance in BOU was held under the chairmanship of Prof Mostafa Azad Kamal.