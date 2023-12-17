Ansar-VDP personnel receive training ahead of elections

Training sessions have been conducted for the Deputy Directors, Directors, and District Commanders of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party nationwide, in preparation for the upcoming 12th National Parliament elections.

The Election Commission organised these day-long training sessions on Friday (15 December), at the Election Training Institute in Agargaon.

The Deputy Directors of the eight ranges of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, the Director of the Comilla range, and 64 District Commanders participated in the training.

Additionally, as coordinators, Syed Iftehar Ali, Director (Operations) at the headquarters of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, and Kaniz Farzana Shanta, Assistant Director (Operations), were present at the training."

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam led sessions during the training, focusing on the significance of the Constitution, the Election Commission's role, and the importance of National Parliament elections.

Election Commission's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Devnath discussed the Representation of the People Order-1972 (with amendments), Election Conduct Rules-2008, and the Election Officials (Special Provisions) Act-1991.

Furthermore, Joint Secretary (Administration and Finance) Mohammad Moniruzzaman Talukdar conducted sessions on coordination and communication among Ansar-VDP members with returning officers, assistant returning officers, and presiding officers at the polling centres.

Following the directions of the Presiding Officer at the polling centres, instructions were given to ensure the security of ballot papers and the integrity of the ballot boxes by the Ansar-VDP members. Joint Secretary (Election Management-2) Farhad Ahmad Khan conducted sessions on guidelines related to coordinating election duties.

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party's Deputy Director (Operations) Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, BEM, PAA, provided training on the duties and responsibilities of Ansar-VDP Gram Platoon members, collection of election materials pre-voting, duties during voting and counting, coordination and communication with election workers, and adherence to specified time and location with the Presiding Officer.

Additionally, SM Asaduzzaman, Director of the Election Training Institute, conducted sessions on the responsibilities and matters to be adhered to or avoided by Ansar-VDP members at the polling centres.

