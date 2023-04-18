Ansar barrack and multi-storey car shed inaugurated at Chattogram port           

A new barrack for Ansar and a multi-storey car shed were inaugurated at the Chattogram port at a cost of over Tk42 crore.

Chattogram port Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurated the new establishments at the port on Tuesday (18 April), reads a press release.

The newly constructed Ansar building has all the modern facilities including lift, parking, playground, modern drainage system and boundary wall.

On the other hand, the 29,000 square feet multi-storied car shed has all modern facilities including traffic room, security room, pump room and firefighting system. It has 107 car parking facilities on the ground floor and 111 on the second and third floors.

All the members of Chattogram port, all department heads and senior officials were also present at the opening ceremony.

