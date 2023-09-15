Another session of Islamic University Model United Nations held on Wednesday

Islamic University Model United Nations, an organisation of Islamic university, went through another weekly session on 13 September.

The committee session was about to start at 9am but due to some technical issues the session started at around 10 am.

They suggested two committees, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) including the International Press (IP).

Courageous and active participation of the students of different sessions and departments made the morning different with lots of research and solutions.

According to the agenda of UNEP, delegates went through a critical discussion to make a safe environment with green technology. They encompassed a wide area of scientific research, including energy and atmospheric science, agriculture, material science and hydrology. They focused on solar desalination, green architecture, vertical farming and hydroponics.

Anisur Rahman Saiman (General Secretary of IUMUNA) was a chairperson of the committee and Ayesha Binte Rashed Tithi (Vice-president) director as well.

The Russian Federation was awarded as Outstanding Delegate award, Saudi Arabia awarded as Special Mention One, USA special mention 2 and Germany special mention 3 respectively.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) made the debate on the Niger Issue where they have talked about the present conditions and the backstories towards the fact. The committee was active and vibrating from the very beginning and there was active participation of all the representatives of the countries. The United Nations Security Council was presided over by Nahid Hasan who is the president of IUMUNA and Nazmus Sakib Khan was the Special Envoy to the Secretary General (vice-president, IUMUNA).

The awarders in UNSC are Nazmus Saqib and Sawana Shamim awarded as outstanding delegate and Delegate of Turkey awarded as special mention.

There were some correspondent from several International Press, the correspondent of Reuters (Jobair Hossain- organizing Secretary of IUMUNA), correspondent of CNN (Lamiya Hossain-Director of Public Relations) and Correspondent of Al Jazeera (Alvi Siddik).

The secretary General of this session was Muksitur Rahman Mughdo (Director of Hospitality) and Director General Raihan Biswas (Director of Conference Management, IUMUNA).

IUMUNA believes in organizing more effective and progressive sessions in the near future.