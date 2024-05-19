Another golden feather in the cap of Comfit’s Green Initiative

Today, we are proud to announce that our Banana Leaf Building, located at the Comfit Composite Knit Ltd (Comfit) campus in Gorai, Mirzapur, Tangail, has been awarded a "Gold" building certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

This marks the fourth recognition by the USGBC, following the Platinum certifications for ECO VILLE and GREEN LEAF, and the Gold certification for MAPLE LEAF.

Comfit, a venture of Youth Group in the Readymade Garments (RMG) industry since 2005, employs over 15000 individuals and produces 80 million pieces of garments annually.

This certification is not just a milestone but a reflection of our core values and the collective efforts of everyone in our organisation. It demonstrates our commitment to integrating sustainability into our corporate ethos and setting an example for environmental consciousness within our industry and beyond.

Our dedication to sustainability extends throughout our operations, from procurement and production to distribution and waste management. By embracing renewable energy sources, implementing energy-efficient technologies, and reducing waste generation, we are working towards a more sustainable future while driving innovation and operational excellence.

Furthermore, this certification reaffirms our commitment to conducting business in a responsible and environmentally conscious manner. It highlights our accountability and transparency in addressing environmental challenges and emphasises our determination to be a catalyst for positive change.

The award was presented at a ceremony hosted by 360 TSL, a long-time member of USGBC.

Ananta Ahmed, international green building expert, LEED AP, USGBC faculty, and principal LEED consultant of 360 TSL, led the ceremony and officially handed over the certificates and LEED plaques to the Comfit Team.

The ceremony was presided over by Anis Salahuddin Ahmad, chairperson of Comfit, and attended by Akbor Haider, vice chairperson, Arif Ainul Suman, group chief executive officer, Latifa Rahman, head of unit, Amal K Sarker, general manager of maintenance & engineering, and Bhulon Bhowmik, group CFO.