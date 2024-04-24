Another Cohort of 19 political leaders completes Democracy International's Senior Leaders Fellowship Program

Nineteen distinguished district-level leaders, including presidents and general secretaries from the Bangladesh Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party representing eight districts, have recently completed the DI's Senior Leaders Fellowship Program.

This marks the ninth cohort of high-ranking district officials to graduate from this esteemed multiparty fellowship initiative. The program serves as a collaborative educational platform where senior leaders from various political factions convene to explore and deliberate on significant political subjects. More importantly, it fosters a sense of camaraderie among participants, who, through their shared learning journey, pledge to cultivate and uphold the values of political tolerance and unity.

Graduation certificates were awarded to the nineteen senior political leaders for successfully completing the Senior Leaders Fellowship Program (SLFP) on the last Monday, (22 April 2024 in Cox's bazar) organized under USAID's Strengthening Political Landscape project aimed at enhancing leadership and political skills.

The graduating fellows of the 9th class of this program have received intensive training on various topics, including the role of political parties in democracy, internal party democracy, campaign management, the voting process, and the inclusion of women in politics. To date, 220 senior leaders from the three parties have completed this graduation.

Democracy International's Chief of Party, Dana L. Olds, handed over crests and certificates to the senior fellows. Deputy Chief Party Aminul Ehsan and Principal Director Dr. Abdul Alim were also present.

In the closing remarks, Dana L. Olds, Chief of Party, SPL, Democracy International, said "This is a special batch because in this batch, all major political party presidents and general secretaries participated. All the participants are key leaders of their districts. She mentioned, after this fellowship program, they will lead in continuing the process of change in their districts." She also hopes that the leaders will take initiatives for the empowerment of women and youth and continue to build on the relationship built during the fellowship program.