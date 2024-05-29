Another 6 MFIs avail hassle-free, secured transactions thru bKash for their 5 lakh customers

Corporates

Press Release
29 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 06:23 pm

Another 6 MFIs avail hassle-free, secured transactions thru bKash for their 5 lakh customers

The convenient, fast, and secured service will cater to more than 5 lakh of Microfinance customers.

Press Release
29 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 06:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Another 6 leading microfinance institutions (MFI) have signed agreements with bKash to avail the services of instalment payments for their loan and savings schemes.

The convenient, fast, and secured service will cater to more than 5 lakh of Microfinance customers.

In this regard, bKash has signed agreements with the Society for Social Service (SSS), the Development Initiative for Social Advancement (DISA), Social Advancement Through Unity (SATU), Pally Bikash Kendra (PBK), Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS), ‍and Bangladesh Fellowship Foundation (BFF).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Recently, Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed separate agreements with the Chief Executives of these organisations in a hotel in the capital. 

On behalf of the organizations- Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, Acting Executive Director of Society for Social Service (SSS); Md. Shahid Ullah, Chief Executive of Development Initiative for Social Advancement (DISA); Mirza Sakif Hossain, Deputy Director (HR) of Social Advancement Through Unity (SATU); Khaleda Shams, Deputy CEO of Pally Bikash Kendra (PBK); AFM Akhter Uddin, Chief Executive of Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS); John Das, Executive Director of Bangladesh Fellowship Foundation (BFF) were present at the signing ceremony. 

Now, these MFI customers can pay loan instalments and deposit savings in a few simple steps from the Microfinance payment option in bKash app or by dialing USSD code *247#.

bKash has brought this customer-friendly solution to simplify and digitise the payment collection process of the microfinance sector. This solution is ensuring convenient and secured payment option for customers and also enabling the MFIs to manage their finance more efficiently by saving time and resources.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

6h | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

6h | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

10h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

T-20 World Cup statistics in numbers

1h | Videos
Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

Can Trump Run for President in the United States Election?

2h | Videos
Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

Govt. may halve source tax on 28 essentials, will the price decrease?

4h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

6h | Videos