Another 6 MFIs avail hassle-free, secured transactions thru bKash for their 5 lakh customers

Another 6 leading microfinance institutions (MFI) have signed agreements with bKash to avail the services of instalment payments for their loan and savings schemes.

The convenient, fast, and secured service will cater to more than 5 lakh of Microfinance customers.

In this regard, bKash has signed agreements with the Society for Social Service (SSS), the Development Initiative for Social Advancement (DISA), Social Advancement Through Unity (SATU), Pally Bikash Kendra (PBK), Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS), ‍and Bangladesh Fellowship Foundation (BFF).

Recently, Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash signed separate agreements with the Chief Executives of these organisations in a hotel in the capital.

On behalf of the organizations- Mahbubul Haque Bhuiyan, Acting Executive Director of Society for Social Service (SSS); Md. Shahid Ullah, Chief Executive of Development Initiative for Social Advancement (DISA); Mirza Sakif Hossain, Deputy Director (HR) of Social Advancement Through Unity (SATU); Khaleda Shams, Deputy CEO of Pally Bikash Kendra (PBK); AFM Akhter Uddin, Chief Executive of Uttara Development Program Society (UDPS); John Das, Executive Director of Bangladesh Fellowship Foundation (BFF) were present at the signing ceremony.

Now, these MFI customers can pay loan instalments and deposit savings in a few simple steps from the Microfinance payment option in bKash app or by dialing USSD code *247#.

bKash has brought this customer-friendly solution to simplify and digitise the payment collection process of the microfinance sector. This solution is ensuring convenient and secured payment option for customers and also enabling the MFIs to manage their finance more efficiently by saving time and resources.