'Anonnar Shurokkhae': Fresh Anonna sanitary napkin installs vending machine

Corporates

Press Release
14 February, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 14 February, 2024, 10:55 am

Photo: Courtesy
According to the National Hygiene Survey 2018, only 29 per cent of women in Bangladesh use sanitary pads. Meaning, the rest of the 71 percent still don't use it. Using unhygienic clothes during menstruation may cause cervical infection. 

Not only that, unhygienic clothes may cause serious issues such as infertility and even cancer in the long run. These issues require mass awareness, reads a press release. 

Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), a leading conglomerate of Bangladesh, has introduced the 'Fresh Anonna' sanitary napkin at an affordable price to ensure menstruation hygiene for women of all spheres in Bangladesh. 

Right after entering the market, Fresh Anonna took taken initiative to raise mass awareness regarding menstrual hygiene amongst the underprivileged women of all over Bangladesh.

Under this initiative, 'Fresh Anonna' sanitary napkins have been installed in a unique vending machine for the female students of Al-Haj Noor Miah University College in Kankapait, Chauddagram, Cumilla on Sunday, 11 February. 

The female students can purchase Fresh Anonna sanitary napkins at a special price from the vending machine. Al-Haj Noor Miah University College Principal Shahnaj Akhter Lovely, Vice Principal Muhammad Mohibullah, MGI officials and female students were present during the vending machine installation program. 
 

