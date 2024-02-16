Annual Sports Competition held at Titas Gas Adarsha High School

Corporates

Press Release
16 February, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:29 am

Related News

Annual Sports Competition held at Titas Gas Adarsha High School

Press Release
16 February, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 12:29 am
Annual Sports Competition held at Titas Gas Adarsha High School

The 29th Annual Sports Competition 2024 was held at Titas Gas Adarsha High School in Dhaka on Friday (16 February).

After the students' parade and sports competition, a display titled 'Bangabandhu's contribution to our heritage, culture and the independence of Bangladesh' was held with the participation of the students, reads a press release.

The annual sports competition was presided over by Prof Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, managing director of Titas Gas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Titas Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

16h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

14h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

14h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

1d | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

9h | Videos