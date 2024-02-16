Annual Sports Competition held at Titas Gas Adarsha High School

The 29th Annual Sports Competition 2024 was held at Titas Gas Adarsha High School in Dhaka on Friday (16 February).

After the students' parade and sports competition, a display titled 'Bangabandhu's contribution to our heritage, culture and the independence of Bangladesh' was held with the participation of the students, reads a press release.

The annual sports competition was presided over by Prof Md Harunur Rashid Mollah, managing director of Titas Gas.