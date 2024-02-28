Annual Sports Competition and Freedom Fighters' Appreciation Ceremony held at Averroes International School

Corporates

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 09:51 pm

Annual Sports Competition and Freedom Fighters' Appreciation Ceremony held at Averroes International School

Press Release
28 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 09:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Averroes International School, the leading English medium institution in Bangladesh, celebrated its Annual Sports Competition and Freedom Fighters' Appreciation Ceremony-2024 on Wednesday (28 February 2024) at Mohammadpur Government Physical Education College.

The event welcomed Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Presidium Member and Honorable Minister of Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Bangladesh Awami League, as the chief guest.

4,000 students from Averroes International School's Lalmatia campus engaged in 380 games during the event, with prizes awarded to the victors. The ceremony also honored 82 freedom fighters from the Evergreen family, who shared poignant stories of resilience and patriotism, underscoring their unwavering commitment to Bangladesh's independence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Founding Chairman Khan Mohammad Akhtarujjaman delivered a heartfelt keynote speech, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to nurture Averroes InternationalSchool, a cherished institution transcending mere business.

He paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and commended the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina, whose guidance has propelled the institution to global recognition and educational excellence.

CEO and Principal Mohammad Anisur Rahaman Sohagh highlighted the school's commitment to delivering a comprehensive curriculum approved by various educational boards and institutions.

He emphasized the institution's dedication to integrating religious and moral teachings, offering specialized programs such as Hifzul Quran for Muslim students.

With almost 4,000 students across three branches, Averroes International School boasts affiliations with Monash University, streamlining admissions and providing exclusive pathways for O-Level and A-Level graduates to access prestigious global universities.

The event welcomed esteemed guests that included Members of Parliament Nurunnabi Chowdhury

Shawon and Sadek Hossain Pavel, former Bangladesh National Cricket Team captain Habibul Bashar Sumon, national award-winning footballer Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, Councillor Syed Hasan Nur Islam Raston, Islamic scholars Professor Mokhtar Ahmed and Dr. Mohammad Manjur Alahi, Professor Dr. MA Mukit, Tanvir Rahman Chairman of Victoria Health Care and Director of Evergreen International School,

Golam Mostafa Director of Evergreen International School, Kazi Nahian from Pearson PLC, Tom, Director Bangladesh, British Council, and Kayes Uddin Ahmed from Cambridge Assessment International Education.

They joined the management council, managing committee members of Evergreen International School, and other dignitaries.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

11h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

3h | Videos
Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

Barca-Real ahead in jersey sales

2h | Videos
Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

5h | Videos
Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

Trump warns the market will crash if he loses

4h | Videos