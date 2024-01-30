Annual sports competition of Al Hasanain English Medium Institute concludes

30 January, 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The yearly sports competition at Al Hasanain English Medium Institute for 2024 has finished with lots of excitement and colorful arrangements. It happened on Thursday, January 25, at the Forest Academy grounds.

SM Gholam Mawla, Director of Forest Academy, and the Principal of Al Hasanain were special guests at the event's opening.

Mr. SM Golam Mawla, in his speech, talked about the importance of education for the overall growth of our body, mind, and soul. He praised Al Hasanain for working hard to provide top-notch education and liked their effort to make the new generation interested in sports and culture. He also expressed hope that the students from Al Hasanain would do well in international competitions for sports and culture.

The event started in the morning with the flag being raised and the national anthem. There were exciting events like team displays, a march past, and various sports and cultural activities such as Biscuit Run, 100m Run, Football, and Tug of War.

A lot of people, including special guests, teachers, parents, and local leaders, enjoyed the students' performances. The winners were given crests and medals at the end of the competition.

