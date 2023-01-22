Annual sales conference of Square Food and Beverage Ltd held

The "Annual Sales Conference-2023" of Square Food and Beverage Limited was held at a hotel in Cox's Bazar on Friday (20 January).

Group Chairman Samuel S Chowdhury, Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury, Chief Operating Officer Parvez Saiful Islam, Chief Financing Officer Abdullah Al Jabed attended the event, reads a press release.

As a world-class food manufacturer, Square Food & Beverage has earned the trust of people both inside and outside the country through its leading brands -- Radhuni, Ruchi, Chashi, Chopstick, and Aaram.

Currently, the company is exporting food products to more than 30 countries across the world.

At the conference, Group Chairman Samuel S Chowdhury emphasised adding new products to the product line and expanding the international market.

Managing Director Anjan Chowdhury handed over the "Performer of the Year" awards to the best performers.