Annual Sales and Marketing Conference-2023 of Reedisha Food and Beverage held

Corporates

Press Release
08 October, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 10:28 am

Annual Sales and Marketing Conference-2023 of Reedisha Food and Beverage held

The Annual Sales and Marketing Conference-2023 of Reedisha Food and Beverage Limited was held on 05 October with the slogan "Arjoner Pothe Sobai Eksathe"

The conference was held at the Hotel Sea Palace in Cox's Bazar, reads a press release. The members of the Sales and Marketing Division who were able to achieve the sales target for the financial year 2022-2023 were awarded by the Managing Director Rezaul Karim, as excellent performers for the 2022-2023 financial year.  

Rezaul Karim also gave away certificates among the winners and also received complimentary gifts from the managing director. 

Director of Corporate Affairs MA Khair, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Sankha Basu, GM of Operation Ashok Kumar Paricha and Executives of head office with the sales team were also present at the conference. 

After the conference, a delightful cultural program and raffle–draw were also arranged for the participants. 

Reedisha Food and Beverage Limited

