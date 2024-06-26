Photo: Courtesy

Annual performance agreement (APA) signing ceremony for the fiscal year 2024-2025 between the Microcredit Regulatory Authority and top 20 microfinance institutions of Bangladesh took place on 26 June, 2024.

Under the auspices of the Ministry Division, initiatives have been undertaken since the fiscal year 2014-2015 to enhance skillfulness, accountability, operational efficiency, and service quality in government offices.

As a result of these efforts, the aforementioned 20 microfinance institutions, including BRAC, ASA, BURO Bangladesh, TMSS, Society for Social Service (SSS), Jagorani Chakra Foundation, Sajida Foundation, Proshika Manobik Unnayan Kendra, United Development Initiative for Programmed Actions (UDDIPAN), Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Shakti Foundation, Bangladesh Extension Education Services (BEES), Gram Bikash Kendra (GBK), Center for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP), People Oriented Program Implementation (POPI), Resource Integration Center (RIC), Aarong Dairy, Distressed Health Center (Desh), and SKS Foundation, have signed the APA with the authority for annual performance evaluation based on predefined significant indicators, effective immediately.