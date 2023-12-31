Annual General Meeting and 128th BoT meeting of SEU Trust Held

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) and the 128th meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University Trust (SEUT) were held on 30 December at 6:00pm in the BoT Conference Room at the permanent campus of the university in Tejgaon.

Both the meetings were presided by Rezaul Karim, chairman of BoT, SEUT.

BoT members discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions.

The members of BoT provided valuable guidance to the management of the university, reviewed the progress of various activities and focused on future plans of the university.