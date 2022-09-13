Annual dealer conference of Bengal Polymer Wares held in Nepal

Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd on 11 September arranged the Annual Dealer Conference at Hotel Yak and Yeti at Kathmandu, Nepal.

The session took place for a business review of 2021 and also for a road map to face the challenges in the coming year, read a media release.

The Chief Guest of the conference was Jashim Uddin, Vice Chairman of the company and President of FBCCI. He gave his direction, on how to perform better in the coming year.

Dealers also shared their views on the current business scenario.

The COO of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd. Mr. Kanchon Saha shared his strategic opinion to achieve the company's goal and future plan.

Group Head of HR Hasan Taiab Imam, Head of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, DGM of Sales (Furniture) Md. Harun Or Rashid, DGM of Sales (Houseware) Md. Fazle Rabbi were also present at the conference.

