Annual dealer conference of Bengal Polymer Wares held in Nepal

Corporates

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

Annual dealer conference of Bengal Polymer Wares held in Nepal

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 07:06 pm
Annual dealer conference of Bengal Polymer Wares held in Nepal

Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd on 11 September arranged the Annual Dealer Conference at Hotel Yak and Yeti at Kathmandu, Nepal. 

The session took place for a business review of 2021 and also for a road map to face the challenges in the coming year, read a media release. 

The Chief Guest of the conference was Jashim Uddin, Vice Chairman of the company and President of FBCCI.  He gave his direction, on how to perform better in the coming year. 

Dealers also shared their views on the current business scenario. 

The COO of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd. Mr. Kanchon Saha shared his strategic opinion to achieve the company's goal and future plan. 

Group Head of HR Hasan Taiab Imam, Head of Marketing Zoheb Ahmed, DGM of Sales (Furniture) Md. Harun Or Rashid, DGM of Sales (Houseware) Md. Fazle Rabbi were also present at the conference.
 

Bengal Polymer Wares / Dealer conference

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

3h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

9h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

10h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

5h | Videos
Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

Women sell mountain fruits, vegetables at Madhupur market in Khagrachhari

9h | Videos
How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

How can the lack of medical education be combatted?

10h | Videos
Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

Massive moon Dubai’s biggest tourist project

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’