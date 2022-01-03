Annual Business Conference of Jamuna Bank Limited held

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:31 pm

Annual Business Conference of Jamuna Bank Limited held

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 05:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Annual Business Conference of Jamuna Bank Limited-2022 was held at Jamuna Bank Old Home in Keraniganj, Dhaka today.

Chairman of the Board, Gazi Golam Ashria inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Former Chairman, Founding Director and current Shareholder of Jamuna Bank and Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Md Tajul Islam gave the welcome speech on the occasion.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Directors of the Bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosha and Md Ismail Hossain Siraji were present as special guests.

The conference was presided over by Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited.

The conference was also attended by the deputy managing directors of the bank, managers of 157 branches of the bank and heads of departments from across the country.

The conference discussed in detail the management activities of the bank. Some important decisions were taken to expand the various activities of the bank and the Chairman Award-2021 was given to the heads of different branches.

