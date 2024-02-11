Anita Ghazi Rahman joins BRAC Bank Board as Independent Director

Anita Ghazi Rahman. Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Anita Ghazi Rahman as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors, effective January 30, 2024. Ms. Rahman brings to the board a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that promises to steer BRAC Bank towards new heights in its journey of growth and excellence.

Anita Ghazi Rahman is a distinguished young law professional with over 19 years of post-qualification experience in the legal domain. She is a qualified barrister and advocate of both the High Court Division and the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, specializing in company law, general corporate law, and dispute resolution.

Throughout her career, Ms. Rahman has actively contributed to the legal and corporate sectors by serving on the boards of several non-profits and professional associations. She is a prominent figure in the Bangladeshi startup ecosystem, offering her expertise as a mentor in various national and international incubator and accelerator programs and serving on the Investment Committee in Startup Bangladesh under the ICT Ministry of the Bangladesh Government.

Previously, Ms. Rahman has lent her expertise as an Independent Director at the Chittagong Stock Exchange and holds a board position at bKash Limited, Bangladesh's leading mobile financial service company. She is the Founder & Managing Partner of The Legal Circle, a law firm, and the Founder Editor of Think Legal Bangladesh, an innovative web-based legal resource platform.

Ms. Rahman's academic credentials are equally impressive, with an LLB (Hons.) degree from the University College London, UK, and her being called to the Bar of England and Wales by Lincoln's Inn, London. Known for her commitment to pro bono work, Ms. Rahman dedicates a significant portion of her time to initiatives to create a positive impact in Bangladesh. Her passion for social work is evident from her engagements with the Sajida Foundation and Jaago Foundation.

On welcoming Anita Ghazi Rahman to the Board, Meheriar M. Hasan, Chairperson of BRAC Bank, said, "As BRAC Bank navigates through a critical phase in its growth trajectory, it is imperative to have innovative and dynamic leadership. Anita's youthful energy and vast expertise and experience will provide invaluable guidance in shaping policy direction and outlining a future roadmap for the bank. We are confident that her involvement will greatly contribute towards our goal of achieving governance excellence."