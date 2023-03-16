Anisul Huq for stakeholders-govt collaboration to ensure benefits from 4IR

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq gives a crest to NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam at the inaugural session of the two-day “4IR Skills Summit 2023” at the NSU auditorium. PHOTO: COURTESY
Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq gives a crest to NSU Vice Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam at the inaugural session of the two-day “4IR Skills Summit 2023” at the NSU auditorium. PHOTO: COURTESY

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq has reiterated the government's commitment to leveraging the advantages of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to transform Bangladesh into a smart country.

While speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day "4IR Skills Summit 2023", he also called on all stakeholders to collaborate with the government to ensure that the people of Bangladesh benefit from this global transformation, said a press release.

Referring to the impact of 4IR on various sectors in Bangladesh, including IT, education, agriculture, manufacturing, health, economy, and services, the law minister urged all stakeholders to prepare the country to ride the global wave. 

He also cautioned that the benefits and risks of 4IR must be addressed thoughtfully and responsibly to ensure that the benefits are shared widely.

The inaugural session, held at the NSU auditorium on Wednesday, was chaired by Professor Atiqul Islam, vice chancellor of NSU. The session was organized by NSU's Career and Placement Centre (CPC) in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Thriving Skills. 

Professor Jonathan Reichental, founder of Human Future, presented a futuristic scenario of 4IR's global impact. Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor, Aspire to Innovate (a2i), highlighted the government's initiatives in transforming Bangladesh into a smart country by 2041. 

Professor M Ismail Hossain welcomed all while Professor Mohammad Khasro Mia, director of CPC, offered a vote of thanks. 

Syed Nuruddin Ahmed, founding chairman, Thriving Skills Limited, was present as the special guest and delivered a speech during the programme.

The fourth industrial revolution skills summit's objectives are to connect students and professionals with the 4IR technologies for skills learning, bridge industry, academia, and government to incorporate 4IR skills in the curriculum, prevailing 4IR tech infrastructure and enhancing employment opportunities in the 4IR technology.

Professor Atiqul Islam said that NSU is readying its students with the latest trends and ideas to thrive in the quantum leap of 4IR. He expressed hope that the people of Bangladesh would soon reap benefits from various research and projects of the government and academia.

Syed Nuruddin Ahmed urges the collaboration of industry-academia-government for mitigating the skills gap that arises due to the 4IR technological disruption.

More than 1200 participants, 17 different organizations, and 60 Speakers are participating at the Summit. Prof Mohammad Khasro Miah, director, Career and Placement Centre, North South University, is the convener of the summit while Asad-uz-zaman, chief strategist of A2i and Md Abdullah Al Mahmud, founder and CEO of Thriving Skills Limited, are co-convener and member secretary of the Summit.

The second day of the summit on 16 March (Thursday) will comprise master classes led by entrepreneurial and academic experts. The summit will also feature policy dialogues, panel discussions, and seminars covering various topics related to 4IR.

