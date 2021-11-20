AnimeCon Dhaka 2021 has been held

Splash

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:16 pm

Related News

AnimeCon Dhaka 2021 has been held

In cooperation with acclaimed Studio Ghibli, the Embassy screened “My Neighbour Totoro” at the event

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 02:16 pm
AnimeCon Dhaka 2021
AnimeCon Dhaka 2021

The Embassy of Japan, for the first time, took part in the AnimeCon Dhaka 2021, held at the Tokyo Square Convention Center on 19 November 2021, states a press release. 

In cooperation with acclaimed Studio Ghibli, the Embassy screened "My Neighbour Totoro" at the event. Many young anime fans enjoyed the movie.

My Neighbour Totoro. Photo: Courtesy
My Neighbour Totoro. Photo: Courtesy

This year's event showcased Anime music, Karaoke performance, dance, cosplay, and anime music band performance.

Around 1,500 people have attended this year's event.

Ambassador ITO took part in the cosplay competition as a judge and interacted with many anime fans.

AnimeCon Dhaka 2021. Photo: Courtesy
AnimeCon Dhaka 2021. Photo: Courtesy

In his speech, Ambassador Ito thanked the AnimeCon Dhaka team for organizing this year's event. Mentioning the 50th Anniversary of the Japan-Bangladesh diplomatic relations next year, he expressed his hope that the young generation will forge a greater Japan- Bangladesh cultural relationship.

AnimeCon / My Neighbour Totoro / Embassy of Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

1d | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

1d | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

1d | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  