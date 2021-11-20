AnimeCon Dhaka 2021 has been held

The Embassy of Japan, for the first time, took part in the AnimeCon Dhaka 2021, held at the Tokyo Square Convention Center on 19 November 2021, states a press release.

In cooperation with acclaimed Studio Ghibli, the Embassy screened "My Neighbour Totoro" at the event. Many young anime fans enjoyed the movie.

My Neighbour Totoro. Photo: Courtesy

This year's event showcased Anime music, Karaoke performance, dance, cosplay, and anime music band performance.

Around 1,500 people have attended this year's event.

Ambassador ITO took part in the cosplay competition as a judge and interacted with many anime fans.

AnimeCon Dhaka 2021. Photo: Courtesy

In his speech, Ambassador Ito thanked the AnimeCon Dhaka team for organizing this year's event. Mentioning the 50th Anniversary of the Japan-Bangladesh diplomatic relations next year, he expressed his hope that the young generation will forge a greater Japan- Bangladesh cultural relationship.