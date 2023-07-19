Analysis suggests 46% decline in labour supply, productivity in Bangladesh under 3°C warming: Report

A recently published report by Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy suggests that labour supply and productivity are projected to decline by 46% in Bangladesh by 2080 under a 3°C warming scenario unless workers and employers are able to fully adapt to the changing climate.

The report was authored by Lucia Letsch, Shouro Dasgupta, and Elizabeth Robinson, reads a press release.

It is estimated that without adaptation, the impact of 3°C global warming could reduce GDP in Bangladesh by 1.7% per year by 2037 and by 7.6% per year in the long term.

The report mentioned that excessive exposure to heat has adverse effects on health, leading to organ damage, heat stroke, and even death in the worst-case scenario.

Possible adaptation options include changing working conditions, adjusting building designs, climate-smart urban planning etc.

Economic reforms towards a low-carbon economy are important and without just transition and policies, there is a high risk that unemployment will rise and that poverty and inequality will increase, the report said.