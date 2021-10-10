Amun Mustafiz joins BAT Bangladesh as first ever Bangladeshi female finance director

Amun Mustafiz has joined BAT Bangladesh Leadership team as finance director, making her the first-ever Bangladeshi female in that position in the company's history.

During her 16 years' career at BAT, she has served in various management and leadership roles in Bangladesh, Japan & Sri Lanka.

Most recently, she completed a successful stint as Head of Finance, Global Travel Retail, based in Hong Kong, said a press release.

Amun completed her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. She is an active member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the United Kingdom.

Amun stated in a message "I am delighted to be a part of BAT Bangladesh's Leadership Team. For me, contributing to society is as important as enhancing shareholder value to build a better tomorrow for BAT."