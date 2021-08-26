AMTOB Board elects Banglalink CEO Erik Aas as President

Erik Aas. Photo: PR
Erik Aas. Photo: PR

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) has elected Banglalink Chief Executive Officer Erik Aas as its President till March 2022. 

AMTOB's outgoing President Mahtab Uddin Ahmed's earlier had decided to part with Robi, said a press release. 

The meeting also welcomed Robi Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer Riyaaz Rasheed as a director of the board and thanked Mahtab Uddin Ahmed. 

The Association's virtual board meeting took place on Wednesday.

AMTOB President Erik Aas said, "The telecommunications industry is a key contributor to the digitalization and development of the country's overall infrastructure. AMTOB will continue working with the Government, regulators, policy-makers and many other stakeholders to ensure further developments of the country and our industry. We will continue addressing the opportunities and challenges for further growth of the country's digital landscape, economy and people's livelihoods." 

AMTOB Vice-President Yasir Azman said, "AMTOB as a collective voice of the telecommunications industry plays a pivotal role for the greater interest of the industry and citizens digitalization needs. I hope and believe, together with the regulators, we will be able to address prevailing challenges and contribute to accelerating our journey towards a digitally empowered Bangladesh."

AMTOB Director Riyaaz Rasheed congratulated Erik on becoming the President of AMTOB. 

He felt that the industry has been awaiting some long-pending policy decisions to put it on sustainable track. Riyaaz expressed his eagerness to work with AMTOB under Erik's leadership to facilitate favourable changes in the interest of country's digital transformation journey.  
 

