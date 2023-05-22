Amlaki teams up with K Craft

K Craft, one of the country's leading fashion houses, signed a deal with Amlaki, a British skincare initiative on 17 May.

From now on, all Amlaki products will be available at K Craft showrooms in Ring Road, Sobhanbagh, Mirpur and Jamuna Future Park, reads a press release issued on 22 May.

Amlaki products will be available at every K Craft outlet including online in stages.

The products are Face Pack, Face Mask, Body Scrub, Clay Mask, Charcoal Mask, Brightening Pack, Anti Aging Mask, Anti Aging Glowing Skin Cream, Natural Body Powder, Hair Pack, Hair Cleanser & Smoother, Hair Oils, soaps and more.