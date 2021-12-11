Amin Group, ADC sign pact to join Dhaka airport 3rd terminal construction

Amin Mohammad Group has signed an agreement with the Aviation Dhaka Consortium (ADC) for constructing a part of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal.

The director of the construction project Qiangju Kang and the managing director of Amin Mohammad Group Ramzanul Haque Nihad has recently signed this agreement, reads a press release.

Amin Mohammad Foundation Limited Executive Director (Operations) Mohammad Tanvirul Islam and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Amin Mohammad Group Managing Director Ramzanul Haque Nihad said, "Our third terminal is going to be built as per the advanced and modern features. With all of its sophisticated facilities, this airport will be the best in Asia. Amin Mohammad Group is proud to be a partner in this construction work."

