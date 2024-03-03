Ami Probashi promoting 'smart migration' to end hassles and secure jobs abroad

Ami Probashi, a digital migration platform, is trying to end hassle of aspirant migrant workers through innovative technological solutions.

For years, migration from Bangladesh has been stuck in quagmire of fraudulent activities, uncertainties and vulnerabilities.

For lack of a clear guidance, aspirant migrants have traditionally relied on intermediaries who frequently exploit their innocence, charging exorbitant fees and peddling false promises of employment opportunities abroad, reads a press release.

These unlicensed agents, having no connection with foreign or local employers, resort to misinformation and financial exploitation, leaving migrants disheartened.

Recognising the systemic flaws in traditional migration procedure, Ami Probashi has embarked on a mission to streamline and safeguard the migration process for millions, says a release.

Central to their approach is the digitalisation of essential government services, such as BMET databank registration, pre-departure orientation, and online airport clearance procedures.

With 30 lakh aspiring migrants registered with the Ami Probashi and BMET databases, the platform represents a vast pool of talents to be explored by both the local and international employers.

Through the Recruitment Management System, employers gain access to a comprehensive database, allowing them to refine their search based on specific criteria such as training, skills, certifications, education, and much more.

Furthermore, by facilitating direct communication, interview scheduling, and job postings, Ami Probashi serves as a catalyst for seamless interactions between employers and aspiring migrants.

The potential for foreign employers to engage with local recruitment agencies and monitor the recruitment process remotely further enhances the platform's appeal as a comprehensive solution for all stakeholders involved.

By leveraging technology to automate formerly cumbersome and time-consuming procedures, Ami Probashi says it has empowered over 50 lakh users, enabling them to navigate through their migration options with enhanced efficiency.

Moreover, this digital platform boasts an impressive adoption rate, underscoring its efficacy in addressing the needs of aspiring migrants.

Despite the success story, a collaboration between Ami Probashi and the government still remains untapped in utilising the platform as a strategic marketing tool for attracting foreign employers.

In light of these advancements, it is imperative that the government recognises the transformative impact of this ground breaking software and commits to integrate it with the national migration strategies.

BAIRA can also utilise the databank to select workers online and avoid costly middlemen.

By embracing digitalisation and fostering collaboration with innovative entities like Ami Probashi, Bangladesh can pave the way for smarter, safer, and more sustainable migration practices, heralding a new era of opportunity and empowerment for its citizens seeking opportunities abroad.