Ami Probashi holds a workshop on smart migration for recruiting agencies

A workshop and interactive session was held in the capital recently in participation with over 100 recruiting agencies on smart migration over Ami Probashi recruitment management system (A-RMS).

Recruiting agencies can now post jobs, select millions of aspiring migrants from their job portals, and complete all necessary government and BMET processes, according to a press release.

Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) secretary general Ali Haider Chowdhury made an address of welcome while joint secretary Akbar Hossain Manju and Sadia International proprietor Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman were also present on the occasion.

Recruiting agencies participated in idea generation, changes, and requirements to further facilitate smart migration via A-RMS. So far 80 percent of all recruiting agencies are boarded onto the Ami Probashi job and government services portal.

Over 2,100 recruiting agencies in the country are able to digitally complete almost all government services related to migration including BMET Clearance Application, Bulk BMET Database Registration, and Pre-Departure Orientation (PDO) Enrollment online through the Ami Probashi portal.

Recruiters can also leverage the database of millions of candidates waiting to go abroad. They can select skilled aspiring migrant workers, communicate with them directly, schedule interviews, and avoid middlemen when sourcing candidates- reducing migration costs in a big way.

They can also check recruitment permission balances, download necessary cards and documents and utilise the portal as a fully functional management system that never existed in this sector before.

Recruiting agencies have saved time and money, increased capacity and efficiency, and brought much-needed transparency to the sector using the Ami Probashi platform. The demand letter attestation through Bangladesh embassies will be available on Ami Probashi soon making recruiting agencies work even easier.

