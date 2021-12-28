Ami Probashi App contributes Tk17 crore to government exchequer

Corporates

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:41 pm

Ami Probashi App contributes Tk17 crore to government exchequer

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 03:41 pm
Ami Probashi App contributes Tk17 crore to government exchequer

In just six months of launching, Ami Probashi has increased BMET databank registration by 500% which eventually contributed Tk17 crore revenue for the government exchequer.

Ami Probashi is a government-approved app and web portal spearheaded by the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and BMET for aspiring migrant workers.

Launched in May 2021, it has already reached 2 million users. 

The app provides online BMET databank registration, job search, prioritized Covid vaccine registration, and many other features for the community. The solution gives autonomy back to the user, allowing aspiring migrants to have visibility and control over the migration process. 

Ami Probashi online BMET databank registration service can be completed from the comfort of the user's homes, without the hassle of travelling to physical offices, while saving time, money, and effort. 

Authorized BMET databank registration platform

Ami Probashi is authorized by BMET and the MoEW to complete online BMET databank registrations through their app. You fill in your skills, interests, and other information to enter into the government database. It is an aspiring migrant database that Ami Probashi helps to enrich. Entering the database allows you to search or be selected for jobs, and it is a necessary step within the government process to receive your BMET smart card. 

Employers' portal

Aspiring migrants can search for government-approved jobs and access numerous legitimate recruiting agencies for interviews, appointments, and direct communication.

The employer's portal allows direct communication via user and employer, further cutting out middlemen and traps.

Their 24/7 call centre and live chat provide support and assistance for aspiring migrants and migrants abroad.

Digitally enrol in Technical Training Centers (TTC)

Ami Probashi has automated and digitized 64 Technical Training Centres (TTC) and 6 Marine Technology Institutes across Bangladesh for digital enrollment and digital certification, completely free of cost to the ministry and BMET.

Priority vaccine registration facility

The app facilitated the priority vaccine registration of more than 700,000 users. They qualified for priority vaccine registration by availing their BMET number. Though Ami Probashi's main purpose was not to facilitate vaccine registrations, it quickly integrated a priority vaccine protocol, combined with BMET, to enable aspiring migrants to avail vaccination via their BMET databank registration number.

Other services offered by Ami Probashi App

Ami Probashi also offers details regarding the nearest Passport Offices, Medical Centers, DEMO Offices and Bangladesh Embassies/Missions abroad. Ami Probashi will soon add more government services to their platform. Ami Probashi, along with the MoEW and BMET, continue to push for digitization of processes despite steady pushback from vested interest groups.

It is also partnered with BRAC, Ami Probashi enables users to search for BRAC Centers, communicate with BRAC Recruiting Agencies and enroll into BRAC training centers.

Providing data analytics to government

Ami Probashi also provides crucial data analytics to the government to get a better idea about applicants' skills, location, preferred jobs, country etc. allowing the government to take a more strategic approach while negotiating and marketing our workers abroad. It helps the ministry to understand the type of training initiatives they should undertake to upskill our workers for the ever-changing global requirements.

