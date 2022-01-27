American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh elects new executives

Syed Ershad Ahmed, country manager and managing director of Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd, has been reelected as the president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Bangladesh for 2021-23.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of MasterCard, has been reelected as the vice president and Tapas Kumar Mondal, managing director of International Beverages Private Limited (Coca-Cola), has been elected as the treasurer of the AmCham Executive Committee 2021-23.

Aftab ul Islam, chairperson of the Election Board for AmCham Executive Committee, declared the election results at the organisation's 25th annual general meeting on Thursday at the Westin Dhaka Hotel.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the meeting.

N Rajashekaran, managing director and Citi Country Officer, Bangladesh, Citibank, Eric M Walker, president of Chevron Bangladesh, Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman, managing director of Augmedix BD Limited, and Mirza Shajib Raihan, business manager at Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd, were elected as the members of the AmCham Executive Committee 2021-23.