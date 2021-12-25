American brand JEEP starts official journey in Bangladesh

The American brand JEEP was officially launched in the country on 25 December.

Toledo Motors Limited, a subsidiary of Anwar Group of Industries and authorized distributor of JEEP (Stellantis), launched the brand in Bangladesh.

The media launch took place in the Jeep Experience Center at Uttara in Dhaka today, reads a press release.

The event was graced and inaugurated by Anwer Group Managing Director Hossain Khaled while Vice Chairman Hossain Mehmood, and Chairman Manwar Hossain addressed the event digitally.