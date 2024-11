Suzuki Bangladesh has appointed Ameen Mahmood as Head of Marketing to drive the next growth phase for Rancon Motor Bikes Ltd, one of its units.

Prior to joining Suzuki, Mr Mahmood held prominent positions at the leading electromechanical company Energypac, where he was instrumental in expanding the market.

Ameen Mahmood has more than 16 years of industry experience in strategic marketing, brand management, and customer engagement.