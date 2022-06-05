AmCham deeply shocked at deaths at BM Container Depot

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) has express deep shock about the fire at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda Saturday resulting in death of more than 40 people, as of now, while hundreds of people, including police and fire service personnel sustained burn injuries in the incident.

"Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families at this difficult time, may God rest the departed souls in peace and grant speedy recovery to those injured," AmCham says in a press release.

The logistics industries in Bangladesh have been thriving for years in line with the steady growth of exports and imports marking the industry highly progressive. Specially, Chattogram port over the years has been acting as the principal gateway handling around 85% of county's seaborne trade. Yet it needs to address some key challenges including infrastructure development, process improvement and increased management efficiency are few of those the core areas to address, the release reads.

Automations of ports activities, implementation of the concept of a modern warehousing management system, ensuring off dock CFS' and port authorities to be equipped with modern facilities to deal with hazardous elements and DG cargo handling trained team are call for time. Our National Board of Revenue (NBR) should check the facilities before issuing licenses and regular monitoring is essential, since the solution lies with proper precautions to prevent such loss of life and image of this emerging export bound nation, it adds.

AmCham said it will continue providing the best possible support on right strategies making rapid and inevitable remedies during these testing times.