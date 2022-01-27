AmCham declares new executive committee in 25th AGM

The newly-elected president, vice-president, and treasurer for AmCham's executive committee 2021-23. Photo: PR

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) held its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and declared the new executive committee for 2021-23 on Thursday (27 January) at a city hotel.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the meeting.

Aftab ul Islam, chairperson of the election board for AmCham Executive Committee 2021-23 declared the results of the election at the AGM, reads a press release.

Syed Ershad Ahmed, country manager & managing director, Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd, has been re-elected as the president.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, MasterCard, has also been re-elected as the vice-president.

Tapas Kumar Mondal, managing director, international Beverages Private Limited (Coca-Cola) has been elected as the treasurer.

The association also elected four individuals as members, they are: N Rajashekaran, managing director & Citi country officer, Citibank Bangladesh; Eric M Walker, president, Chevron Bangladesh; Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman, managing director,Augmedix BD Ltd andMirza Shajib Raihan, business manager-Bangladesh, Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd.