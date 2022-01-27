AmCham declares new executive committee in 25th AGM
The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) held its 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and declared the new executive committee for 2021-23 on Thursday (27 January) at a city hotel.
AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed presided over the meeting.
Aftab ul Islam, chairperson of the election board for AmCham Executive Committee 2021-23 declared the results of the election at the AGM, reads a press release.
Syed Ershad Ahmed, country manager & managing director, Expeditors (Bangladesh) Ltd, has been re-elected as the president.
Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, MasterCard, has also been re-elected as the vice-president.
Tapas Kumar Mondal, managing director, international Beverages Private Limited (Coca-Cola) has been elected as the treasurer.
The association also elected four individuals as members, they are: N Rajashekaran, managing director & Citi country officer, Citibank Bangladesh; Eric M Walker, president, Chevron Bangladesh; Abu Muhammad Rashed Mujib Noman, managing director,Augmedix BD Ltd andMirza Shajib Raihan, business manager-Bangladesh, Becton Dickinson India Pvt Ltd.