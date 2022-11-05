Amazon’s cloud services now available in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 08:22 pm

Related News

Amazon’s cloud services now available in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 08:22 pm
Amazon’s cloud services now available in Bangladesh

Amazon Web Service (AWS) Outposts rack can now be shipped and installed at data centres and on-premises locations in Bangladesh, a press release said on Saturday.

With the availability of Outposts rack in Bangladesh, one can now use AWS services to run workloads and data in the country's on-premises facilities and connect to the nearest AWS Region for management and operations.

"We are excited to bring AWS Outposts rack to customers in Bangladesh, which allows our local customers to focus on developing offerings that enhance customer experiences, and improve business performance, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us," said Puneet Chandok, president of Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia at AISPL.

AWS Outposts rack, a part of the AWS Outposts family, is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data centre or co-location space for a truly consistent hybrid experience. 

AWS Outposts rack is ideal for workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, and migration of applications with local system interdependencies. 

"AWS Outposts rack allows customers to process data locally, and will help to unleash more innovation across industries by supporting low latency applications such as high-quality and multiplayer gaming experiences, manufacturing execution systems, or medical diagnostics," he added.

He further said, "We are committed to working with organisations in Bangladesh and our AWS Partners to help local businesses grow and drive economic productivity in Bangladesh."

Economy

Amazon / Cloud Services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

7h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

13h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt won't be able to steal votes anymore: BNP leaders in Barishal

Govt won't be able to steal votes anymore: BNP leaders in Barishal

1h | Videos
No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

2h | Videos
Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

2h | Videos
Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?