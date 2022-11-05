Amazon’s cloud services now available in Bangladesh

Amazon Web Service (AWS) Outposts rack can now be shipped and installed at data centres and on-premises locations in Bangladesh, a press release said on Saturday.

With the availability of Outposts rack in Bangladesh, one can now use AWS services to run workloads and data in the country's on-premises facilities and connect to the nearest AWS Region for management and operations.

"We are excited to bring AWS Outposts rack to customers in Bangladesh, which allows our local customers to focus on developing offerings that enhance customer experiences, and improve business performance, while leaving the responsibility of managing the infrastructure to us," said Puneet Chandok, president of Commercial Business, AWS India and South Asia at AISPL.

AWS Outposts rack, a part of the AWS Outposts family, is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any data centre or co-location space for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

AWS Outposts rack is ideal for workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, and migration of applications with local system interdependencies.

"AWS Outposts rack allows customers to process data locally, and will help to unleash more innovation across industries by supporting low latency applications such as high-quality and multiplayer gaming experiences, manufacturing execution systems, or medical diagnostics," he added.

He further said, "We are committed to working with organisations in Bangladesh and our AWS Partners to help local businesses grow and drive economic productivity in Bangladesh."