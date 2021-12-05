AmarLab supports Women Entrepreneur Fair’ 21 in Ctg

AmarLab participated in Women Entrepreneur Fair 2021 where women entrepreneurs from the Chattogram area joined the programme to showcase their business products from 29 November to 1 December.

The home pathology test service providers in Bangladesh sponsored the programme where more than 200 guests and event participants received health checkup services from the skilled medical technologists of AmarLab.

Presented by Hamza's Collection, Women's Power organised the event at BAWA School Auditorium in Chattogram.

Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated this grand event as the chief guest.

"AmarLab has done a great job by introducing such a benevolent initiative in Chattogram. Availing the medical service is challenging for many people, especially for those who are home-oriented or can't manage time to visit a diagnostic centre. Now people can take their service easily without any hassle," said Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.

AmarLab Chattogram Zone Head Mahmud said, "AmarLab appreciates the women in Chattogram who are setting up their own businesses. This is such a platform where they are getting the perfect opportunity to exhibit their business products. We are glad to be a part of this event to serve them with necessary medical service."

"Many women often overlook their health conditions due to their busy day-to-day life that results in critical diseases later. So our main objective is to raise awareness among all to be more careful of their health from now on," Mahmud added.

AmarLab recently joined hands with Women's Power organization to work together as partners in different healthcare service programs in the future with the participation of a large group of women entrepreneurs.