AmarLab supports Women Entrepreneur Fair’ 21 in Ctg

Corporates

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:09 pm

Related News

AmarLab supports Women Entrepreneur Fair’ 21 in Ctg

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AmarLab participated in Women Entrepreneur Fair 2021 where women entrepreneurs from the Chattogram area joined the programme to showcase their business products from 29 November to 1 December.

The home pathology test service providers in Bangladesh sponsored the programme where more than 200 guests and event participants received health checkup services from the skilled medical technologists of AmarLab.

Presented by Hamza's Collection, Women's Power organised the event at BAWA School Auditorium in Chattogram.

Chattogram City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury inaugurated this grand event as the chief guest.

"AmarLab has done a great job by introducing such a benevolent initiative in Chattogram. Availing the medical service is challenging for many people, especially for those who are home-oriented or can't manage time to visit a diagnostic centre. Now people can take their service easily without any hassle," said Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.  

AmarLab Chattogram Zone Head Mahmud said, "AmarLab appreciates the women in Chattogram who are setting up their own businesses. This is such a platform where they are getting the perfect opportunity to exhibit their business products. We are glad to be a part of this event to serve them with necessary medical service."

"Many women often overlook their health conditions due to their busy day-to-day life that results in critical diseases later. So our main objective is to raise awareness among all to be more careful of their health from now on," Mahmud added. 

AmarLab recently joined hands with Women's Power organization to work together as partners in different healthcare service programs in the future with the participation of a large group of women entrepreneurs.

AmarLab / Women Entrepreneur Fair / CTG / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21