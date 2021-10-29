AmarLab arranges free health checkups in Rayer Bazar High School

AmarLab, one of the pioneers of home pathology test service providers in Bangladesh arranged free health checkup service at Rayer Bazar High School in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The event has been taken place to provide free health checkups and medical consultations to the teachers and students of Rayer Bazar High School and Rajmushuri Govt. Primary School, said a press release on Thursday.

AmarLab set up two different booths in the school premises where 3 Medical Technologists, 4 Amalab Officials were present for consultation under the supervision of a doctor to treat the teachers and students. They worked relentlessly to expedite the medical treatment all day long.

The booths were open from 8 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday where approximately 158 students and teachers received free medical treatment. AmarLab representatives performed CBC tests of students whereas teachers took the service of RBS, S. Creatinine, Cholesterol level test, followed by the free medical consultancy.

Dr. Shazzat Rahat Hossain, Chief Clinical Officer of AmarLab said, "We were overwhelmed to receive such amount of response from everyone in Rayer Bazar High School. Schools and colleges in our country have reopened after a long break. So we thought of organizing an event where the teachers and students can access specialist medical advice free of cost. We had a great interaction with everyone in the school premises and we would love to arrange more medical checkup booths in other Educational Institutes in the near future."

The Headmistress of the Rayer Bazar High School Meherun Nessa was really happy with the whole initiative of AmarLab. "All the teachers and students were served with ample care. We have been very busy since reopening the school. Thanks to AmarLab for taking such a benevolent initiative to serve us with immense patience. All the medical representatives were very cooperative and polite to everyone," she said with joy.

To bridge the gap between patients and diagnostic centers of their choice, AmarLab was founded by Tazin Shadid and Dr. Ishtiaque Zahid in 2007. Currently, AmarLab is operating its pathology test service in Dhaka and Chittagong. AmarLab aims at making healthcare accessible to everyone everywhere in Bangladesh. And, the company is putting its heart and soul to bring the revolution to the entire healthcare sector of Bangladesh through hard work and determination.