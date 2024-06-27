Amari Dhaka set to introduce new 'A La Carte' menu

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Amari Dhaka is set to introduce a new A La Carte menu adding exquisite cuisines of nawabi cuisine, flavours of Bengal, and Pan Asian Cuisine.

Food variations will be present from 1st July 2024 where the guests can taste some signature dishes of the new introductions. Chefs our culinary artists will be presenting the new food items at the food gallery. Guests coming to dine can enjoy authentic dishes such as Gosht Dum Biryani, Murgh Tikka Lababdar, Shorshe Narkol Diye Chingri, Gondhoraj Bhetki, Smoked Hilsha Boneless, Prawn Hunan Style, Tsing Hoi Chicken and many more would be on offer.

Interested diners are also expected to make reservations by calling +8801777796444, +8801777796445 before coming to Amaya Food Gallery.

