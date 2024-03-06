Amari Dhaka rolls out exclusive Ramadan feast with international flavours

This Ramadan, Amari Dhaka is set to delight its guests with an array of special iftar and suhoor offerings.

The hotel has introduced a unique culinary experience by inviting chefs from various countries to prepare a mix of Arabian, Moroccan, and Indian delicacies, reads a press release.

Patrons can look forward to an iftar buffet filled with a variety of kebabs and signature dishes such as Chicken makmali kebab, Dhuadar lal murg, and Lucknowi gosht galouti kebab, among others.

The iftar buffet, along with a dinner option, is available daily, while a special buffet suhoor will be served on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

For those preferring to break their fast at home or with loved ones outside, Amari Dhaka offers takeaway iftar boxes starting at Tk3,999, featuring a rich selection of local and international favourites in exclusive packaging.

The hotel is also promoting an enticing "Eat 3 Pay 1" deal on select cards for iftar followed by dinner at Tk8,999 net, and an "Eat 2 Pay 1" offer for suhoor at Tk5,555 net.

Additionally, Amari Dhaka is ready to make Eid celebrations extra special with lavish room packages and in-room dining options, including a special Sehri menu.

Event spaces are available for hosting iftar gatherings, with packages beginning at Tk3,999 net. Sweets lovers can enjoy Saffron Reshmi jalebis and Gurer jalebis at Tk2,899 per kg, and the hotel's traditional haleem is priced at Tk1,899 per kg, prepared by a specially invited chef from India to ensure authenticity.

Amari Dhaka's Ramadan offerings are a testament to its commitment to providing guests with a luxurious and memorable dining experience during the holy month.