Amari Dhaka rolls out exclusive Ramadan feast with international flavours

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 03:33 pm

Related News

Amari Dhaka rolls out exclusive Ramadan feast with international flavours

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 03:33 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This Ramadan, Amari Dhaka is set to delight its guests with an array of special iftar and suhoor offerings.

The hotel has introduced a unique culinary experience by inviting chefs from various countries to prepare a mix of Arabian, Moroccan, and Indian delicacies, reads a press release.

Patrons can look forward to an iftar buffet filled with a variety of kebabs and signature dishes such as Chicken makmali kebab, Dhuadar lal murg, and Lucknowi gosht galouti kebab, among others.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The iftar buffet, along with a dinner option, is available daily, while a special buffet suhoor will be served on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

For those preferring to break their fast at home or with loved ones outside, Amari Dhaka offers takeaway iftar boxes starting at Tk3,999, featuring a rich selection of local and international favourites in exclusive packaging.

The hotel is also promoting an enticing "Eat 3 Pay 1" deal on select cards for iftar followed by dinner at Tk8,999 net, and an "Eat 2 Pay 1" offer for suhoor at Tk5,555 net.

Additionally, Amari Dhaka is ready to make Eid celebrations extra special with lavish room packages and in-room dining options, including a special Sehri menu.

Event spaces are available for hosting iftar gatherings, with packages beginning at Tk3,999 net. Sweets lovers can enjoy Saffron Reshmi jalebis and Gurer jalebis at Tk2,899 per kg, and the hotel's traditional haleem is priced at Tk1,899 per kg, prepared by a specially invited chef from India to ensure authenticity.

Amari Dhaka's Ramadan offerings are a testament to its commitment to providing guests with a luxurious and memorable dining experience during the holy month.

Amari Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

3h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

3h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

7h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

2h | Videos
Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

4h | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

18h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

17h | Videos