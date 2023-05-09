Amari Dhaka to lunch 'eat 3 pay 1' Saturday brunch

Amari Dhaka is going to introduce a new kids' eat-free brunch where families have a chance to enjoy a leisurely Saturday brunch while their children have fun with a range of activities from 13 May.

The "Eat 3 Pay 1" offer is limited to certain cards and allows guests to indulge in a delectable buffet spread that includes live BBQ, waffles, pancakes, pasta, and Indian cuisine, among other scrumptious dishes from various culinary traditions such as sushi, biryani, dim sum, and frittata, said a press release.

To enhance the festive brunch experience, there are also delightful options of classic breakfast items.

Children up to six years old can dine for free, and they can enjoy a special buffet section filled with appealing and many colorful desserts like cakes, muffins, cupcakes, jellos and mini snacks like burgers, sandwiches, finger food and other exciting treats. In addition, there is a dedicated movie corner to entertain the

There will be supervised pool activities with exciting and colorful props to add further enjoyment to the kids' experience. The offer is valid for kids up to 6 years, 6-12 is half buffet price, and 12+ is full buffet price.

This exciting Saturday brunch is priced at Tk5,499 with pool access and other fun activities for kids to enjoy every Saturday at Amaya Food Gallery.

Prior reservation is mandatory to avail this offer.