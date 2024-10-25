Amari Dhaka enveils exquisite food festival

Amari Dhaka is excited to announce the launch of the ASEAN Food Festival at Amaya Food Gallery.

The festival will celebrate the vibrant flavours of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, the Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, and Malaysia. The festival will begin with a special menu unveiling on November 4, 2024, where ambassadors and distinguished guests will be in attendance.

Following the launch, a food-tasting session will allow guests to sample the exotic signature dishes available throughout the festival. The ASEAN Theme Night promotion will highlight authentic dishes such as Nasi Goreng, Ayam Kari dengan Kentang, Hainanese Chicken, Prawn with Hot Chili Paste, Lamb Rendang, Pineapple Fried Rice, Durian Pancakes, and many more. Culinary artists from different ASEAN countries will showcase their expertise, offering food lovers a true taste of the region.

This festival is a tribute to ASEAN's rich culinary heritage, featuring diverse flavours and traditions. Whether you're a passionate foodie or an adventurous eater, the ASEAN Food Festival promises a unique gastronomic experience.