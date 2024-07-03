Amari Dhaka announces offers for kids during 'weekend brunch' at brunch club

Weekend brunch is starting from July 5, 2024 with exclusive "Eat 3 Pay 1" from 19 banks on their selected credit cards, making it a perfect opportunity for you to enjoy a delightful brunch experience.

Savor an exquisite culinary journey at Amari Dhaka's brunch, where a symphony of diverse and luxurious cuisines awaits. Elevate your dining experience with various delectable dishes in a sophisticated ambiance. Every Friday and Saturday, guests will get to experience different cuisines. Every weekend delicacies such as chicken skewer, bbq prawn, bbq crab, grilled basa, spaghetti bolognaise, dim sum, pizza, fish finger, drum of heaven, chowmein, assorted kebabs and a lot of mouth-watering dessert dishes will be prepared and served by the international and local chefs in the brunch spread. All these delicacies can be freshly enjoyed from the multiple live cooking stations at Amaya food gallery.

To quench the thirst various refreshing fruity drinks and mocktails will also adorn the spread. Brunch is priced at Tk 5499 net per person. For Kids entertainment activities, kids food corner, Ball house, Magic show, cup cake making competition, Art competition, Mascot, Treasure hunt, Face painting will be present too. Here policy for kids are, kids below 6 can eat for free, kids aged 6-12 can enjoy at half price and kids aged 12+ will be charged at full price.

On Friday and Saturday from 11.30 am till 3.30 pm, guests can join Amaya Food Gallery for the popular Weekend Brunch. Guests coming for the brunch will also enjoy complimentary access to the swimming pool.