Amari Dhaka announces offers for kids during 'weekend brunch' at brunch club

Corporates

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:50 am

Amari Dhaka announces offers for kids during 'weekend brunch' at brunch club

Press Release
03 July, 2024, 09:40 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:50 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Weekend brunch is starting from July 5, 2024 with exclusive "Eat 3 Pay 1" from 19 banks on their selected credit cards, making it a perfect opportunity for you to enjoy a delightful brunch experience.

Savor an exquisite culinary journey at Amari Dhaka's brunch, where a symphony of diverse and luxurious cuisines awaits. Elevate your dining experience with various delectable dishes in a sophisticated ambiance. Every Friday and Saturday, guests will get to experience different cuisines. Every weekend delicacies such as chicken skewer, bbq prawn, bbq crab, grilled basa, spaghetti bolognaise, dim sum, pizza, fish finger, drum of heaven, chowmein, assorted kebabs and a lot of mouth-watering dessert dishes will be prepared and served by the international and local chefs in the brunch spread. All these delicacies can be freshly enjoyed from the multiple live cooking stations at Amaya food gallery.

To quench the thirst various refreshing fruity drinks and mocktails will also adorn the spread. Brunch is priced at Tk 5499 net per person. For Kids entertainment activities, kids food corner, Ball house, Magic show, cup cake making competition, Art competition, Mascot, Treasure hunt, Face painting will be present too. Here policy for kids are, kids below 6 can eat for free, kids aged 6-12 can enjoy at half price and kids aged 12+ will be charged at full price.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Friday and Saturday from 11.30 am till 3.30 pm, guests can join Amaya Food Gallery for the popular Weekend Brunch. Guests coming for the brunch will also enjoy complimentary access to the swimming pool.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Only in the last week of June, the much-anticipated monsoon rain arrived in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How excessive air pollution is impacting Dhaka’s rainfall pattern

33m | Panorama
Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

15h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

1d | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

13h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

11h | Videos
China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

China's youth are turning to ‘revenge savings’

1h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

12h | Videos