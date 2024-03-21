Aman Cement Mills holds iftar mahfil

21 March, 2024, 12:30 pm
Aman Cement Mills holds iftar mahfil

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Amansim Iftar Mahfil 2024 was organised at Uttara Club Hallroom on 14 March courtesy of Aman Cement Mills, a subsidiary of Aman Group.

Business partners of Aman Cement from all over the country participated in the Iftar. Syed Abu Abed Saher, chief executive officer (CEO) of Aman Cement was present in the iftar party as the president.

In his welcome address, Syed Abu Abed Saher thanked the respected dealers for being with Aman Cement and hoped to take the Amansim brand further with the partners present in the future.

Md Tariqul Islam, managing director of Aman Cement was present as the chief guest. in his speech as the chief guest he expressed his gratitude to the business partners for attending the event.

Finally, prayers were prayed for the health of all present, the peace and prosperity of the country and nation and the future success of Aman Cement.

