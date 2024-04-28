'Alumni Reconnect': Presidency University holds reunion progamme for former students of Engineering  Faculty

Presidency University Alumni Affairs organised a reunion titled "Alumni Reconnect" for the alumni of the School of Science and Engineering on Friday (26b April) evening at the University Auditorium.

More than a hundred former students of the School of Science and Engineering were present at the event.

Ex-students started coming to the university premises in the afternoon.

A "Coffee Adda" was organised at TSC of the University, which ended at 7:30pm.

A discussion programme was also held.

Many spoke about the formation of the Alumni Association of Presidency University and how alumni can play a role in the development of the university. The discussion ended at 9:30 PM.