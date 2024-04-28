'Alumni Reconnect': Presidency University holds reunion progamme for former students of Engineering  Faculty

Corporates

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:41 pm

'Alumni Reconnect': Presidency University holds reunion progamme for former students of Engineering  Faculty

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 08:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Presidency University Alumni Affairs organised a reunion titled "Alumni Reconnect" for the alumni of the School of Science and Engineering on Friday (26b April) evening at the University Auditorium.

More than a hundred former students of the School of Science and Engineering were present at the event. 

Ex-students started coming to the university premises in the afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A "Coffee Adda" was organised at TSC of the University, which ended at 7:30pm.

A discussion programme was also held.

Many spoke about the formation of the Alumni Association of Presidency University and how alumni can play a role in the development of the university. The discussion ended at 9:30 PM.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

4h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

11h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

12h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

48m | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

2h | Videos
74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

5h | Videos