Alumni Connect-1 held at Uttara University

The "Alumni Connect-1" programme at the School of Business (SOB) campus was held on Friday (3 February).

Current students of the school got an excellent opportunity to interact with the alumni for networking and increasing their prospects, reads a press release.

The alumni shared their experiences and views on the development of the school. This important event has been graced by the kind presence of the honourable Pro-VC of the university as the chief guest.

Abid Aziz, member of the board of trustees, was present as a special guest.

He said, "We are providing quality education, which is known to our alumni and students, but the corporate world is not generally aware of this. Alumni are our ambassadors; they are responsible for proving the quality of education through their work.''

The Pro VC inaugurated the "Alumni Circle-1" and distributed the souvenir among the alumni.

She said, "It is normal that the teacher cannot recall the name of the students, but students can recall the name of all teachers."

She also said, "We will be able to provide enough space after shifting to the permanent campus." She suggested that alumni should work for society. If they are united to do public work for well-being, they can easily serve society, the nation, and the world.

The programme unfolded with a welcome speech by the Chairman (DBA), Kazi Tarequllah, and concluded by the Dean (SOB), Prof ASM Shahabuddin.

