Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd to use bKash payroll solution

Corporates

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 02:31 pm

Related News

Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd to use bKash payroll solution

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 02:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd, a fourth generation insurance company, will use the bKash payroll solution to pay salaries, commissions, and other allowances to their employees.
 
An agreement has been signed between bKash and Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd in this regard recently. 
 
Under this agreement, employees of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd will receive salary, commission and allowances to their bKash account directly. 
 
This solution has facilitated employees to get salaries uninterruptedly and also enabled the authorities to avoid cash handling and disburse wages in a more convenient and affordable way. 
 
As a result, bKash Payroll Solution has gained momentum and currently more than 1200 organisations are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.
 
After receiving their salary in their bKash account, employees can enjoy a variety of services, such as send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, e-ticketing, payment at online-offline shops and many more. 
 
They can also get Cash Out facility from nearly 300,000 agent points and over 1500 booths of 13 banks located throughout the country.
 
In addition, eligible bKash users from employees can now apply for City Bank's 'Digital Nano Loan' ranging from Tk500 to Tk20,000 through the bKash app, receive the loan instantly, and repay the loan in three equal monthly instalments (EMI) from their bKash accounts. 
 
They can also avail the 'Savings' scheme of IDLC Finance, Mutual Trust Bank, and Dhaka Bank in monthly instalments of Tk500, Tk1,000, Tk2,000, and Tk3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.
 
Nura Alam Siddikie, Chief Executive Officer (Incharge) and Mohammed Shah Alam, DMD (Operation) of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash, along with other senior officials of both the organisations, were present at the signing ceremony.

Bkash / Alpha Islami Life Insurance / payroll

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

4h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

6h | Panorama
Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

Can yuan replace the ‘mighty’ dollar?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

Vladimir Putin narrowly survives assassination attempt

58m | Videos
Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

Incredible mountain goats effortlessly climb 13,000-ft

2h | Videos
Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

Teen makes record breaking solo flight around the world

18h | Videos
What is the solution for Dementia?

What is the solution for Dementia?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters