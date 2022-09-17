Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd to use bKash payroll solution

Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd, a fourth generation insurance company, will use the bKash payroll solution to pay salaries, commissions, and other allowances to their employees.



An agreement has been signed between bKash and Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd in this regard recently.



Under this agreement, employees of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd will receive salary, commission and allowances to their bKash account directly.



This solution has facilitated employees to get salaries uninterruptedly and also enabled the authorities to avoid cash handling and disburse wages in a more convenient and affordable way.



As a result, bKash Payroll Solution has gained momentum and currently more than 1200 organisations are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.



After receiving their salary in their bKash account, employees can enjoy a variety of services, such as send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, e-ticketing, payment at online-offline shops and many more.



They can also get Cash Out facility from nearly 300,000 agent points and over 1500 booths of 13 banks located throughout the country.



In addition, eligible bKash users from employees can now apply for City Bank's 'Digital Nano Loan' ranging from Tk500 to Tk20,000 through the bKash app, receive the loan instantly, and repay the loan in three equal monthly instalments (EMI) from their bKash accounts.



They can also avail the 'Savings' scheme of IDLC Finance, Mutual Trust Bank, and Dhaka Bank in monthly instalments of Tk500, Tk1,000, Tk2,000, and Tk3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.



Nura Alam Siddikie, Chief Executive Officer (Incharge) and Mohammed Shah Alam, DMD (Operation) of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash, along with other senior officials of both the organisations, were present at the signing ceremony.