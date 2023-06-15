Alliance Francaise to teach French to Glenrich Intl School students

15 June, 2023, 11:40 pm
Alliance Francaise to teach French to Glenrich Intl School students

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mentors from Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD), a nonprofit organisation also known as the French Cultural Centre, will teach French language courses to the students of Glenrich International School (GIS) as part of their regular curriculum.

GIS signed an agreement with Alliance Francaise de Dhaka on Thursday (15 June) with a view to facilitating mentorship for its students, reads a press release.

GIS has been doing this in continuation of their efforts to create a caring and nurturing environment appropriate for flourishing for its students.

An agreement signing ceremony was held at GIS campus in the presence of the officials from both the organisations. From Alliance Francaise de Dhaka (AFD), Franqois Grosjean, director of AFD and Mohammad Lutfar Rahman, teacher coordinator, French Courses and Training, were present.

From Glenrich International School (GIS), Ramesh Mudgal, GIS principal; Jahangir Kabir Rasel, head of Operations, STS Capital; Kumkum Habiba Jahan, head of Junior School; Dushani Rajaratnam, head of Pre-Primary; Monjurul Kabir, head of Marketing and Seak Mohammad Shihab, manager, Operation, graced the event with their presence.

Alliance Française de Dhaka has been working in Bangladesh since 1959 for promoting French culture in this region and also popularising local culture in France.

This is a centre for cross-cultural exchanges and multimedia resources, adds the release.

Inspired by the idea "School of Life", GIS is taking initiatives to make its students future-fit by ensuring exposure to a number of out-of-textbook courses. Some of these include robotics education with STEMROBO, Math labs by Math Buddy and music lessons following the syllabus of the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.

