Alliance Finance supports icddr,b's lifesaving efforts

12 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Alliance Finance supports icddr,b’s lifesaving efforts

Alliance Finance PLC (AFPLC) has donated to icddr,b's Hospital Endowment Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at a recent event at icddr,b's head office in Dhaka.

Kanti Kumar Saha, CEO of AFPLC, presented the cheque to icddr,b Executive Director Dr Tahmeed Ahmed.

This generous donation will help icddr,b continue providing free healthcare to more than 200,000 patients yearly. icddr,b, a leading international health research centre based in Bangladesh, is known for running the world's largest diarrhoeal disease hospital. For decades, icddr,b has been at the forefront of health research and innovation, saving millions of lives across the globe and offering high-quality healthcare services to those in need. "We are grateful to Alliance Finance PLC for their ongoing support," said Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b. "This donation will help us continue to care for the people who need it most. Partnerships like this are essential in helping us make a real difference in public health." Key representatives from both organisations attended the event, including Armana Ahmed, Head of Development; Dr Fahmida Tofail, Scientist; Laila Farzana, Development Coordinator of icddr,b; and Navila Hasan, Deputy Manager for Brand, Communication, and Corporate Affairs of AFPLC. This latest donation from AFPLC follows a previous contribution to icddr,b's endowment fund in March, showing the company's ongoing commitment to helping icddr,b provides essential healthcare to vulnerable communities in Bangladesh and beyond.

